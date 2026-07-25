Help my partner after devastating crash

Hi. My name is Chelsea. My partner was recently in a bad car accident. He was hit by a driver who ran a red light. He has had to go through surgeries, multiple therapies, and still has more to go. He went from being an independent person to now having to walk with a cane. He hurt his leg, back, neck, shoulders, ruptured his right eardrum, and just had a ct scan done, and has a lot of blood they found and has to have surgery possibly. He has an appt on the 9th of July. He bleeds out of his nose and ear just by moving his head. He can’t afford half of what they’re charging him for surgeries. We don’t ever ask for help but I am asking to please help me with whatever you can. We need help for his recovery.