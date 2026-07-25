Help my parents build a stable home $20,000 goal

My parents never ask for help, but they are truly in need right now. My dad recently broke his arm while at work, and shortly after, their car broke down, making it hard for my mom to get to and from work. On top of that, their electricity has been off for about 2 months.





I’m starting this fundraiser to help them get back on their feet. The immediate priority is restoring their power so they can have basic stability again. The rest will go toward repairing their car and fixing their roof, which hasn’t been in good condition for a while but has started leaking and causing damage this year.





Any help goes directly toward urgent needs and helping them regain stability during this difficult time. I’m doing my best to support them while managing my own responsibilities, and any support or sharing is deeply appreciated. Thank you so much.