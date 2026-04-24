Help my only child with medical costs

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,

​As a single mother with only one child, my son is my absolute entire world. Recently, our lives were completely upended by a devastating, entirely unexpected illness.

​This illness has already taken a massive physical toll on him, and he has lost a tremendous amount of weight—about 84 pounds. Seeing him go through this breaks my heart. As his mom, all I want in this world is to see him get better, regain his strength, and beat this completely.

​To take care of it for good, his medical team has ordered a highly intensive regimen which consists of 8 treatments. The costs for these infusions and medications are overwhelming. We simply cannot do this alone.

​I am doing everything a mother can possibly do, but I need help to cover these medical bills. Please, if you can find it in your heart to donate, no amount is too small. If you cannot donate, we ask that you please share this link and keep my son in your thoughts and prayers.

​We are praying to God for healing every single day. I appreciate every single donation and every prayer from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for standing with us.

​With all our love and gratitude.

The Elsbury's Bonnie, Eric & LuLu



