Help My Niece Recover





My name is Mical Aliotte, and I am asking for help for my little niece who was recently involved in a serious accident. This has been a very painful and stressful time for our family. She is receiving medical care, and we are doing everything we can to support her recovery, but the expenses are becoming very difficult for us.





The funds raised will help with medical bills, transportation to appointments, medication, therapy, and other needs during her recovery. Any donation, no matter how small, will make a big difference for her and our family.





Please keep my niece in your prayers and share this campaign with others. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, support, and generosity during this difficult time



