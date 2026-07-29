Help My Mother Undergo Urgent Second Leg Surgery

My name is Maryam, and I am creating this fundraiser to seek urgent help for my mother, who is currently in a critical medical condition.

My mother suffered severe bone damage to her leg after an accident. She already underwent her first surgery, but unfortunately, it was not successful and did not fully repair the damage. Her condition has now worsened, and she is still in serious pain and unable to properly walk or carry out normal daily activities.

The doctors have now recommended a second surgery as the only option to correct the damage and give her a chance at full recovery. Without this surgery, her condition may continue to deteriorate and could lead to long-term disability.

Sadly, the cost of this second surgery is beyond what our family can afford. The total amount required is $5,000, which is approximately ₦7.5 million to ₦8 million Nigerian Naira (depending on exchange rates).

We are reaching out to kind-hearted people around the world to please help us save my mother’s health and restore her ability to live a normal, pain-free life.



