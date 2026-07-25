Help My Mother Support Our Family

My family is struggling with financial problems. My father is no longer able to take care of us, and my mother is the one supporting us and taking us to school.





My mother runs a business, and right now it's at risk of losing its value. With help, her business can stay strong so she can feed us and afford what we need, including clothes and other basics.





I'm asking for support so my mother can keep providing for our family. Any help, no matter how small, would mean so much to us. Thank you for standing with us.