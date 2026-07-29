Help My Mother Recover and Rebuild

My mother is a beautiful soul who has always given to everyone else, but now she needs help and has no one to turn to. After an apartment fire, she had to find a new place to live. She became a homeowner for the first time, a huge accomplishment, but her joy was quickly overshadowed by a catastrophe no one saw coming. I watched her smile turn to silent tears as she kept a brave face for her children and everyone around her. Just two months later, my mother had to undergo emergency surgery. The doctors were shocked she made it through. She suffered a disc bulge to her sciatica, leaving the left side of her lower body unable to move. A week later, she was rushed to the emergency room for a five-inch blood clot in her lung, headed toward her heart. Seeing the person I love, who always took care of everyone, now in the ICU fighting for her life was terrifying. Her strength in learning to walk again and pushing through countless therapy sessions was incredible. But a month later, she needed another surgery on her lungs due to complications from the clots, and a few months after that, another surgery to fix what started it all. Financially, this has taken a toll that only my mother has carried alone. I see the concern and worry she tries to hide because of a setback in her income. My mother has always provided for me and my brother, and now I just want to ease the strain I see in her eyes as she wonders how she will make it. She has been in survival mode for so long. I'm asking those who are able to please help in any way you can. I can't imagine life without my mother. Thank you in advance for your prayers and support. Anything helps!