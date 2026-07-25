Help my mother Get Urgent Kidney Stone Surgery

Please Help My Mom, Kaouther

My mom, Kaouther, lives in Tunisia and is suffering from severe kidney stones. She has been in constant pain every day, and her doctors have said she urgently needs surgery.

Along with the operation, we are struggling to cover the costs of her medical tests, scans, consultations, medications, and hospital bills. The expenses have become more than our family can manage alone.

I am organizing this fundraiser from the United Kingdom, and all donations will be received in my UK bank account. Every penny will go directly toward paying for my mother's surgery, medical tests, treatment, medications, and other related expenses in Tunisia.

If you are able to help, any donation—no matter how small—will make a real difference. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others. Your support, kindness, and prayers mean more than words can express.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for helping Kaouther through this difficult time. ❤️