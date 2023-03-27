Help My Mother with Her Kidney Transplant

My mother needs a kidney transplant. All of her medical issues stem from diabetes, and she isn't able to work. She lives with me, and I do work and take care of most of the bills and rent.





Soon we'll need to travel to Dallas from Amarillo for her appointments and, hopefully, the transplant if she's put on the transplant list. The travel back and forth will add up quickly, gas, lodging, and time away from work. We also have a transplant team in lubbock. Both are looking at her as a candidate to receive the kidney transplant.





Right now, I'm covering most of our household expenses on my own. I'm asking for help with gas and lodging for the trips to Dallas, and help with our rent and bills at home while we're managing this.





Thank you for your help and hopefully we can get this transplant done soon and itll be a little easier all around.