Help My Mother Get the Medical Care it's Urgent

Hello,

My name is Issa, and I am reaching out with hope and humility to ask for your support.

My mother has been suffering from severe knee pain for a long time. Every day, she struggles to walk, stand, and carry out simple daily activities because of the pain. Seeing her suffer without being able to help is heartbreaking.

Unfortunately, my financial situation is very difficult. I am currently unemployed and cannot afford to take her to an orthopedic specialist or pay for the medical examinations she needs, such as X-rays or other tests. Our first goal is to get a proper diagnosis so she can begin the right treatment.

I am raising funds to help cover:

Medical consultation with a specialist.

X-rays or any necessary medical tests.

Medications and treatment recommended by the doctor.

Any additional medical expenses if further care is needed.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings my mother one step closer to getting the care she deserves. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing this campaign with your family and friends would mean so much to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. Your support gives us hope during this difficult time.

With sincere gratitude,

Issa Achatao