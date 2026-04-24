help my mom

When I was a kid I was very young my mom ended up having to get surgery’s done on her back at Cleveland hospital and it just so happen that her disks in her back where fully deteriorated and they ended up leaving her partially paralyzed. So many years after that me and her ended up in orrville in a trailer that my grandparents owned and my mom was doing hard labor (while having a fully messed up back) and worked off all 7,000$ she struggled every single day to make them happy and then bam months later we receive a eviction notice. We never signed anything to them we had proof of texts but that’s all. They sold the trailer to the person that owned the lot and first thing they did was kick us out. Sadly after that we meet a dude name Charlie who seemed to be alright moved into his house just to find out he’s doing meth. To skip a lot of drama he ended up trying to kill me and my mother and we had the police come then we had to leave that place (all within like 3 months of being kicked out) so we moved into a motel that ended up being highly HIGHLY rude and hated me and my mother from the start we stayed there for 2 years and then finally got accepted too section 8 and that’s what we are on now. We are doing a little better be we currently own nothing we have still nothing it just is overall demoralizing she worked all her life just to feel thrown out like a piece of paper in the trash. Now the donators if you do donate all the money will help us rebuild our life into a proper home. We will try our best to find us our own place a trailer or maybe a house for rent yes section 8 is nice but man it’s scary knowing that if they run outta funding we are screwed ( I’m sorry for any spelling mistakes and my grammar ) please have a wonderful day and we appreciate anyone who even takes the time to read this honestly some times it’s just depressing and all I want is for someone to know we matter and we exist