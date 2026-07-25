Help my mom

My mom was diagnosed with cancer 8 months ago. She’s the reason I know how to make rice without burning it, how to parallel park, how to keep going when things get ugly.





Since chemo started, she can’t work. I picked up a second job — I’m at the restaurant 6am-2pm, then overnight stocking at H-E-B 10pm-6am. I sleep in my car on breaks.





We’re behind $4,200 on rent. The eviction notice came last Thursday. Medical bills are $38k and climbing. Her meds are $600/month even with insurance. I’ve sold my laptop, my xbox , everything except my phone because I need it for work.





Mom doesn’t know about the eviction notice. She’s been throwing up for 3 days from the chemo and I told her I’m “handling it.” I don’t know if I am anymore.





She keeps saying she’s sorry she’s a burden. She spent 19 years making sure I never felt like one.





I’m not asking for someone to fix everything. If 168 people could give $25, we cover rent + keep the lights on through her next treatment cycle. That buys us 30 days to breathe.





If you can’t give, sharing helps. And if you’ve ever watched someone who raised you get smaller in a hospital bed while the bills get bigger… you know why I’m posting this.



