Help My Mom & Sister's Family Rebuild

My mom, Diana Laxton and my sister, her husband, and their sweet 1-year-old son (with another baby on the way) were recently impacted by the flooding in Boerne. They live on the same property in separate homes, and both homes took on significant floodwater.





The damage has been overwhelming. Floors, walls, cabinets, furniture, appliances, and many of the things they relied on every day were ruined. Because neither home had flood insurance, they are now facing the overwhelming cost of repairs, mold remediation, temporary housing, and replacing essential household items.





To make an already difficult season even harder, they had been without running water for several weeks before the flood because the property's water well had failed. Thankfully, the well was already scheduled to be replaced, but the flooding has delayed that work and added another layer of uncertainty.





Right now, they're displaced from their homes and are staying in a hotel while they figure out the next steps. There is a long road ahead before both homes are safe and livable again.





Many people have been asking how they can support, so if you feel led to help, I've created this GiveSendGo to help them with the unexpected costs of repairing their homes and replacing the essentials they lost. The funds raised will be used for cost of repairs (flooring, roof and cabinetry), mold remediation and temporary housing.





Whether you choose to give, bring a meal, share this post, or simply keep my family in your prayers, every act of kindness means more than I can say.





Thank you for loving them, supporting them, and reminding them they aren't walking through this alone. We are trusting God one day at a time, and we are so grateful for every prayer and every helping hand.