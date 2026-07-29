Help my mom regain her independence

Hi! My name is Valeria, I started this fundraiser to help my mom, María, who is 77 years old.

A few years ago she was diagnosed with glaucoma in both eyes. She is almost blind in her left eye and relies on a special contact lens in her right eye to preserve part of her vision. Over time, her vision has deteriorated significantly.

Every month she must attend eye pressure check up and unfortunately her latest results have not been very encouraging. She also undergoes blood draws to prepare an autologous serum treatment, special eye drops that she uses daily.

She struggles to read, sew, recognize people on the street, she can only watch movies in her own language because she can no longer read subtitles, she constantly depends on a magnifying glass in her daily life.

She also had to stop driving and has slowly become more isolated, she is no longer able to live with the independence she always had.

Her doctor recommended trying a device called OrCam MyEye Pro, designed to help visually impaired people regain confidence and independence.

The device can read text aloud, help her recognize faces, identify objects and products and make daily tasks easier and safer for her.

Unfortunately the cost is extremely high, approximately 4,500 USD an amount she cannot afford and one that is also very difficult for our family to manage right now.

Any contribution, no matter how small, would mean the world to mom and to all of us. Thank you for reading, sharing or supporting this campaign.



