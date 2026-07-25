Help my Mom Knockout 🥊 Breast Cancer 🩷🎗️

Recently, our family received heartbreaking news that our mom has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She is still in the early stages of this journey and doesn't yet have all the answers. However, we do know that the road ahead will be expensive and financially draining for her. So, we created this fundraiser to help ease her financial burden, so she can focus on healing. Donations will help cover medical bills, diagnostic testing, treatments, medications, other expenses that arise during her fight, such as everyday living expenses from missing work. It's understandable if you’re unable to donate, but please share this fundraiser with others and keep our mom in your thoughts and prayers, as it means just as much to us. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support during this difficult time. Every donation, share and prayer is appreciated beyond words, and may you be blessed in return! 🙏🏼