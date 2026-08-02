Help My Mom Keep Her Home

My mom is facing an urgent financial crisis and is at risk of losing her home to foreclosure. After working for approximately 50 years as a property manager and spending her life helping others, she now needs help herself. Financial difficulties and unpaid household expenses have left her struggling to keep up with her mortgage and essential utilities.





We are raising funds to help bring her mortgage current, prevent the loss of her home, and keep her utilities connected while we work toward a more stable solution.





Any donation, no matter the amount, can make a meaningful difference. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser is incredibly helpful. Thank you for standing with my mom.