Help my mom in the fight against cancer

Hi, my name is Ashley, and I am creating this fundraiser for my mom, Alice.





In March, our lives changed when my mom underwent her first surgery after being diagnosed with Stage 4 rectal cancer. At 68 years old, she is now facing the biggest battle of her life. What should be a time focused on healing and recovery has become filled with surgeries, treatments, appointments, and uncertainty.





As part of her cancer journey, Alice is receiving treatment in Arlington, Virginia. Arlington is more than just where her medical team is located—it’s where her business was beginning to grow and where she can remain close to her mother. Even while facing her own health challenges, Alice continues to care deeply about the people she loves and has always put family first.





Because of her diagnosis and treatment plan, Alice is expected to be unable to work for a little over a year. The loss of income, combined with ongoing medical expenses, travel costs, medications, and everyday living expenses, has created a financial burden that no family is ever truly prepared for.





If you know Alice, you know her strength, kindness, and determination. She has spent her life helping others, supporting her family, and showing up whenever someone needed her. Now, she needs our help.





We are asking for support so she can focus on healing and fighting cancer without the constant worry of how she will cover expenses while she is unable to work.





Your donations will help with:





Medical treatments and related expenses Prescription medications Transportation and travel costs for treatment Housing and household bills Lost income during recovery Other unexpected expenses throughout her cancer journey





Every donation, no matter the amount, makes a difference. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser and keeping Alice in your thoughts and prayers would mean the world to our family.





Cancer affects more than one person—it affects an entire family. We are incredibly grateful for any support, encouragement, and kindness you can offer during this difficult time.





Thank you for helping us give Alice the opportunity to focus on what matters most: healing, spending time with family, and continuing this fight with hope and strength.





With love and gratitude,





Ashley and Family ❤️



