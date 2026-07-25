Help My Mom Fight Colorectal Cancer &

Receive the Care She Needs





My name is Julie, and I am asking for help for my amazing mom, who is courageously battling colorectal cancer.

Over the past several months, cancer has taken an enormous toll on her health. She has become very weak, has lost a significant amount of weight, and now struggles with even the most basic daily activities. One of the hardest challenges she faces is getting to and from the bathroom without assistance.

Watching someone you love go through this is heartbreaking.

Our family is doing everything we can to care for her, but the financial burden continues to grow. We are raising funds to help cover

Home care and caregiver assistance

Medical equipment and mobility aids

Adult care supplies

Prescription medications

treatments

Nutritional supplements and specialized foods to help with weight loss

Other medical and daily living expenses as they arise

Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to give financially, we would be incredibly grateful if you would share this fundraiser with your family, friends, and community.

Most of all, we ask for your prayers, encouragement, and support as my mom continues this difficult fight.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with our family during this incredibly difficult time.





Every prayer, donation, and share brings hope to our family. Thank you for helping my mom receive the care, comfort, and dignity she deserves as she continues her fight against cancer.





With gratitude,

Julie and Family



