Help my mom dog taco he will be nine years old

i first saw a add for my moms dog Taco Bell a male chihuahua a few years ago and I had surprised her with him after she had been wanting one for so long his medical journey began a long time ago when he was attacked by my other dog that we had to put to sleep and from the day we got him my mom and him had never been apart for anything and now my mom is going through the worst thing imaginable with her beloved dog taco he will be nine years old in a couple days and he has developed bladder stones and has stopped eating and going to the bathroom all of a sudden and is in a lot of pain he needs a emergency surgery to save his life or be put to sleep I’m not the one to ask for help but if you can find it in your heart pls consider donating to our go fund me to help save our precious taco it would mean the world to me and mostly my mom thank you ❤️❤️😭