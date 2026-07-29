Help My Mom Continue Her Life-Saving Cancer Treatm

Hi, my name is Eloida Fernando, I am doing the fundraising for our mom.





Our mom is currently battling with stage 4 B-Cell Lymphoma, a serious type of blood cancer, and while this journey has been incredibly difficult, we are holding firmly to our faith. We believe that God is with her every step of the way—through every test, every treatment, and every moment of uncertainty. Her strength and courage continue to inspire us, and we trust that the Lord is carrying her through this battle.





As medical tests and treatments continue, the expenses have gone beyond what our family is able to manage on our own. With humble hearts, we are asking for financial help to support her medical care, along with your continued prayers. Any help—whether through a donation, sharing this page, or lifting her up in prayer—means so much to our family. Your kindness is a reminder of God’s love working through others and brings us hope and comfort during this challenging time.





Thank you for keeping our mom in your prayers and for standing with us in faith. May God bless you abundantly for your compassion, generosity, and support.





With gratitude,

Eloida Fernando & Family



