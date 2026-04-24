Help My Mom Catch Up on Rent

Hi everyone,

I'm asking for help for my mom during a really difficult time.

About a month ago, the brakes on her van completely gave out, and she couldn't drive it. Since she relies on her vehicle to make money, being without it for a month meant she wasn't able to earn enough to pay her rent. Thankfully, with the help of some very kind people, we were able to get the van fixed, and we're so grateful for everyone who helped.

Now we're facing another problem. While her van was down, she fell behind on rent, and her SSDI check still hasn't come in. She's doing everything she can, but right now she just doesn't have enough to catch up.

I wish I could help her myself, but I'm living on a low income. After I pay my own bills, I have little to no money left, so I'm not in a position to cover her rent.

If you're able to donate, no matter how small the amount, it would mean the world to us. If you can't donate, sharing this fundraiser would help more than you know.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read this and for any support, prayers, or shares. We're truly grateful for any kindness during this difficult time.



