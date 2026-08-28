Help My Mom Avoid Eviction and Rebuild

Since my parents separated in 2017–2018, I've been taking care of my mom and my two younger sisters to the best of my ability. We live in Nanyuki, Kenya, and life here is very hard.





Last month, we were locked out of our home. Now the agency wants to give us an eviction notice. My mom is also struggling to keep her salon running, her equipment was taken because her licence fees are outstanding, and she's behind on the salon rent and utility bills. On top of that, we have outstanding electric and water bills at home.





I've tried asking friends and relatives for help, but we haven't gotten any support. I even went to the head father at my Catholic church as a last option, but they're fundraising to build a church and told me to come back in October. We don't have much time.





This fundraiser will help cover rent and rent arrears, outstanding electric and water bills, my mom's salon rent arrears and utility bills, and the licence fees so she can get her equipment back and return to work.





Your support would mean so much to us right now.