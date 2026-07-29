Help my mom after 2 strokes

Over the past few months, life has been incredibly difficult for me and my family. My mother suffered two strokes, and while trying to support her from afar, I have also been unemployed for months and struggling financially. Not long before this, we also experienced the heartbreaking loss of my grandmother, which has left an emotional void in our family. Despite everything, I am doing my best to stay strong and help my mother back home during this painful time. Any kindness, support, or assistance would truly mean more than words can express as I work to get back on my feet and care for the people I love most.