Help my little family PLEASE

I am a 44 year old mother who left a severely abusive relationship. My abuser is in prison but not before he turned our lives upside down and did everything he could to destroy me. I had trouble finding a home and a job but have now found both!!! PRAISE GOD! However, we have very little furniture or clothing and things as we had to leave quickly when we left for safety reasons. I am trying so hard to replace things, while playing catch up and NOW my car has quit running right, it does twice on the way to work yesterday and I ended up walking. PLEASE help me get us back on track to I can get my head above water and stay focused on raising these amazing little people and giving them all the happiness and peace they deserve. I have a 6 year old girl and an autistic son who is 9. PLEASE.... ANYTHING will help at this point. I see light at the end of the tunnel and I can't give up now. I just need help getting back on track so my paychecks can keep us afloat