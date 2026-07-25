Help my Lil Brother Alessio

My brother Alessio Carapellotti is fighting metastatic ALK positive non small cell lung cancer.





After a difficult medical journey, he was evaluated by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York and has been confirmed eligible for the TRI-611 clinical trial.





The most important fact is that my brother has already been accepted into the clinical trial. The only barrier preventing access is the financial requirement for international patients.





MSK requires an upfront payment of approximately 192000 USD to cover hospital and clinical costs related to his participation.

Our family is doing everything possible, but this amount is beyond our financial capabilities. We are asking for help to give him the opportunity to receive a treatment for which he has already been medically approved.

This is not a request for an unproven treatment. This is a request to help an eligible patient access a legitimate clinical trial at one of the world's leading cancer centers.

Every donation and every share can make a difference.





Thank you for supporting Alessio and our family during this fight.