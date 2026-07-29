Help my kitty ! :(

My name is Alexis Nightingale and I’m trying to raise funds for my cat, Lucy. On March 10th she was diagnosed with oral feline squamous cell carcinoma and it has been devastating to say the least. I’ve had her since I was 12 years old, and she’s been through a lot with me. She’s the sweetest girl in the world and she absolutely doesn’t deserve to be going through this.

I’m wanting to raise the money partially to pay off the costs so far, like the biopsy I had done and the dental procedure that caught the cancer. My care credit is close to maxed now, due to it. I also want to raise enough funds to pay for an at-home euthanasia for her, since she hates car rides and I know she’d be more comfortable in our backyard, on a blanket in the sun. Currently I am still paying for medications for her every month, and am doing a trial of a medication called toceranib, which is kind of like chemotherapy but not the same as traditional chemo that kills cancer cells. I also have to pay for a recheck at the vet to ensure she is still tolerating the medication well.

The reason I opted for treatment instead of euthanasia by this point, is because of her overall demeanor. She’s still eating, cuddling, and enjoying time exploring outside. The medications she takes for pain seem to work quite well to alleviate it, and the toceranib seems to have started working to shrink her tumor or at least ease the inflammation inside her mouth. She is my little love and I know I’ll never be ready to lose her, but I just can’t put her down immediately knowing she still gets so much enjoyment out of life sometimes. She has many nicknames including Lulu, Lubear, my Lucy Lu, Luce goose. She is such a funny quirky girl but with the biggest heart ever.

Any support you can give would mean the world to me and Lucy. Thank you for reading her story and considering helping us during this difficult time.



