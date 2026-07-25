Help My Kids Continue Summer Camp & Soccer

Hello Hello friends and family,





I’m a single mom of two amazing children who have been enjoying summer camp this year. Camp has given them a safe, positive environment where they can learn, make friends, stay active, and create lasting memories. They absolutely love it and look forward to going every day.





As many parents know, summer activities can be expensive. Between the cost of summer camp for both children and my son’s upcoming soccer season, the expenses have become difficult for me to manage on my own.





I’m currently working hard to provide for my family, but I’m reaching out for a little extra support to help keep my children involved in activities that bring them joy, confidence, and growth.





My goal is to raise $2,500, which will help cover:





Summer camp tuition

Soccer registration fees

Equipment and related expenses





Any amount, no matter how small, would mean so much to our family. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would be greatly appreciated.





Thank you for supporting my children and helping them continue doing the things they love.





With gratitude,

Candance and Family ❤️