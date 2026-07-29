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Help My Kids and I

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJoshua Burson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Joshua Burson

Help My Kids and I

I am a father fighting for my children, Arys (9) and Luna (6), and myself after a series of devastating events. At 32, I learned I was born with four congenital conditions—cerebral stenosis, lumbatic stenosis, cervical stenosis, and Conn syndrome—that went untreated for decades. Without insurance or I am waiting for disability approval and struggling to care for my health.


Over the past 2 years We have experienced abuse my children and I. Threats to us, mental and physical abuse, dissipation of bank assets, and leaving us terrified. We are now displaced, have filed a police report and a PFA, and are preparing for court proceedings. My children are traumatized—Arys has nightmares, and Luna is too scared to sleep alone. No child should feel unsafe in their own home.


We Are looking for housing Currently and shelters in our area do not accept men with children. Places this day are very Limited and our court date is less than a month away To resolve the situation. Funds raised will go toward housing, legal fees, food, medical care, and transportation. I am doing everything I can to keep my children safe and secure, but I need help.


All I want for my children is for them to live happy lives, to experience new things like every child deserves. They’ve never been able to go to an amusement park or anything like that—I dream of taking them to Disney or LEGOLand. Luna is so animated and has such a love for animals—she could be a veterinarian one day. I hope to watch her grow into a magnificent woman. I’m scared I’ll never get to see that happen because of my health. Arys is a sweethearted boy and a whiz with math—I want to see him grow up to be a great engineer. They are some of the most helpful, well-behaved children of this generation, and they don’t deserve what they’ve been through. They have become so closed off due to what they have seen and experienced firsthand, and they deserve to be happy.


If you are an Attorney as I do not have one or know an attorney in the state of Alabama especially Jefferson County willing to provide their services for us please reach out I need help for my kids


To anyone who donates or contributes to this cause, we will do our best to send you personalized thank you notes and keep you posted on our journey. God bless you.


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