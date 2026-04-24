Help my husband receive the medicine he needs

My husband and I got married two years ago. We welcomed a beautiful baby girl last June in 2025. Unfortunately, my husband’s employer dropped their insurance and he desperately needs his injections. He was diagnosed with Ankalosing Spondylitis several years ago, which is an autoimmune disease that causes extreme arthritis in the back, shoulders, and neck particularly. My husband has been without for almost a year now, and he is starting to hunch forward more and more every day. This man is probably the most kindest man that’s ever walked this earth. He stops to give people rides if he sees them walking on the side of the road, he will let anyone have his last dollar. All he’s ever wanted was a family and now that we have one, he can’t even enjoy it fully. If you can give anything at all, thank you. From the bottom of my heart. -Samantha