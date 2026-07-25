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Help My Husband Rebuild His Life After 30 Years of

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byHis Biggest Supporter

Fundraiser funds will be received by His Biggest Supporter

Help My Husband Rebuild His Life After 30 Years of

My husband wasn't always this way. As a young man, he was full of life and energy; active, social and hopeful about his future.


In his early twenties, everything changed. One night he woke up unable to breathe. Believing it was a medical emergency, he drove himself to the ER. It wasn't a heart attack, it was his first severe panic attack, the beginning of a battle that has now lasted more than 30 years.


He was scared so he began drinking to cope and it slowly turned into an addiction. He made the brave decision to enter rehabilitation, and more than 30 years later, he remains completely sober.


Although he overcame alcoholism, the mental illness never went away. His condition became so severe that he had to leave university and for nearly a year he was completely housebound. Even today, he cannot go out for long unless I'm with him.


Despite everything, he refused to give up. He earned two associate degrees and built a career as a graphic designer while living with panic disorder, agoraphobia, anxiety, OCD and depression. For years, an understanding employer accommodated his condition. But when the business changed hands, the new owner let him go and losing that job made his condition even worse.


After years of medical documentation and an extensive review, he was finally approved for Social Security Disability. While this gives us hope for the future, it doesn't erase the financial hardship we've endured over the years.


We met, fell in love and got married knowing the challenges we'd face together. Today I care for him full-time, which makes traditional outside employment very difficult for me. We've done everything we can to keep going, but years of surviving on limited income have left us struggling financially.


Mental illness has taken many opportunities from my husband, but it has never taken away his kindness, his creativity or his determination.


We're raising funds to help us pay off the debt we've accumulated simply trying to survive, keep stable housing, cover our basic living expenses and rebuild our lives. Our goal isn't luxury, it's stability and the chance to move forward.


If our story has touched your heart, we humbly ask for your support. No donation is too small and every contribution makes a difference. If you're unable to donate, sharing our campaign or keeping us in your prayers would mean the world to us.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for believing in my husband. After more than 30 years of surviving, we hope he can finally begin living again.

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