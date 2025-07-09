Help My Grandmother Fight Stomach Cancer

My name is Meriem, and today I am reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for your support for my beloved grandmother, who has been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

She has always been the heart of our family—kind, loving, and always putting others before herself. Now she is facing the biggest challenge of her life. The medical treatments, consultations, medications, and other necessary expenses have placed a tremendous financial burden on our family.

We are doing everything we can to ensure she receives the best possible care, but we cannot do it alone. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward her medical treatment and related expenses. Even $1 can make a meaningful difference when many people come together to help.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with your family, friends, and community would mean just as much to us. Your prayers, kindness, and support give us hope during this difficult time.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for standing with our family. Your generosity and compassion mean more than words can express.

May God bless you for your kindness.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻



