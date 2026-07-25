Help My Grandmother Fight Breast Cancer

Hello,

My name is Artem, and I am from Ukraine.

Today, I am asking for your help to save the only family I have left.

I am an orphan, and my grandmother is the only close family I have. She raised me with love, sacrificed so much to give me a future, and has always been my biggest source of strength.

In 2022, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.





https://send.monobank.ua/jar/34FLJkbNud?fbclid=PAZnRzaAS-RCZwZG9mAmV4dG4DYWVtAjExAHNydGMGYXBwX2lkDzEyNDAyNDU3NDI4NzQxNAABp-Cu3sL2sN-xaenlJZY-9EEMj9ROIi8Ghh_jJok7KV33ZNcxoKY7703DEuX5_aem_SXFvIMro0I5up90oxPMzNQ&utm_source=ig&utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio

Like many families in Ukraine, we have faced extremely difficult years. While trying to rebuild our lives, we are now also fighting this devastating disease. Despite surgery, chemotherapy, and continuous treatment, my grandmother still needs further treatment that we simply cannot afford on our own.

I never imagined I would have to ask strangers for help, but today I have no other choice.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to giving my grandmother the treatment she needs. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us.

For complete transparency, I have attached medical documents confirming her diagnosis and treatment. I will continue to share updates throughout her recovery.

Thank you for reading our story and for giving us hope.

With gratitude,

Artem

❤️ Every donation gives hope.

🙏 Every share can help save her life.



