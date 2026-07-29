GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help my grandfather recover

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byHeidi Martinez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Heidi Martinez

Help my grandfather recover

Help My Grandfather Recover After a Lifetime of Giving

My grandfather was born in 1960, and his entire life has been defined by hard work, sacrifice, and love for his family. From a very young age, he worked tirelessly as a mechanic—doing physically exhausting labor day in and day out—just to make sure his children never went without. Food on the table, clothes on their backs, and a chance at a better life… that was always his priority.

Even when relationships became complicated over the years, he never stopped showing up. Every single weekend, he made time for his family. He stayed involved, made sure his kids went to school, pushed them to graduate, and did everything he could to guide them in the right direction. He wasn’t perfect—but he never stopped trying.

Three years ago, his world was shattered when he lost his wife. Since then, he’s been living alone, carrying that grief quietly while still doing his best to get by.

But now… everything has changed.

My grandfather recently suffered a devastating stroke that left the entire left side of his body paralyzed. The man who once worked endlessly with his hands can no longer even take care of his most basic daily needs. He struggles to move, to function, and to live independently. Simple things—getting out of bed, preparing food, taking care of himself—are now daily battles he cannot face alone.

He can no longer work. He can no longer provide. And worst of all, he feels like he’s become a burden.

I am his granddaughter, and right now, I am the only one standing by his side. I’m doing everything I can to help him—physically, emotionally, and financially—but I cannot do this alone. The painful truth is that the rest of the family has chosen not to be there for him during this time. Instead of support, there is absence… and it feels like some are only waiting for him to pass so they can claim what he has left.

And what he has left… is his home.

That home is everything to him. It holds his memories, his life, and all the years of hard work he poured into building something for his family. He refuses to let it go—and I refuse to let him lose it.

Right now, we are struggling just to keep up with his bills, his medical care, and the daily expenses it takes to keep him safe and cared for. We are trying to give him a chance—not just to survive, but to heal, to regain some independence, and to remind him that he is not a burden… that he is still loved and still matters.

We are asking for help to cover his medical expenses, rehabilitation, daily care, and basic living costs during this incredibly painful time. Anything you can give—no matter how small—would make a real difference in his life.

And if you can’t donate, simply sharing his story could help us reach someone who can.

Thank you for taking the time to read this, and for helping us fight to give him the dignity and care he deserves after a lifetime of giving everything he had.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve