Help My Granddaughter Not Lose Her Home

Through no fault of their own, my and son and daughter-in-law are in danger of losing their home due to someone else's negligence in paying property taxes for the last 3 years. The county is threatening to take their house if they do not at least pay $7,000 of the back taxes by the end of July. They did not become aware of this situation until a few weeks ago. My granddaughter is 4 and they are expecting baby number 2 in the fall. Unfortunately, my son lost his job, his shift was cut, right about the same time they found out about this whole mess. Getting a loan would be difficult due to not having a job, which of course he is looking for one. My daughter-in -law is also having health issues due to pregnancy and can't work. This money would give them time to get back on their feet. Please don't let my granddaughter lose her home. God bless you for considering a donation for this family.