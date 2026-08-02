Help my future

My name is Cyril Daisy… and this is my cry for help.

I am just a child with dreams, but life has not been kind to me. Every day, I wake up hoping for a better future, but instead, I am faced with struggles that are too heavy for someone my age.

There are days when I go without food. Days when I watch other children go to school, smiling and learning, while I remain behind, wishing I had the same chance. I long to hold books, to sit in a classroom, to learn and grow—but my situation makes it feel like those dreams are far away.

I do not want to remain in this condition. I want to change my story. I want to become someone great, someone who can help others one day. But I cannot do it alone.

Please, I am begging from the depth of my heart—help me build a future. Help me go to school. Help me become the person I know I can be.

Your kindness, no matter how small, can change everything for me. It can give me hope, give me strength, and give me a reason to keep believing that tomorrow will be better than today.

I am not asking for luxury. I am only asking for a chance… a chance to live, to learn, and to succeed.

Please, hear my voice. Please, see me. Please, help me.

Thank you for your compassion.

— Cyril Daisy