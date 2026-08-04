Help My Friend With Mortgage and Medical Crisis

My friend is facing a really difficult time right now. They were recently diagnosed with an illness, and being sick has kept them from working. Because of that, they've fallen behind on their mortgage payments and are at risk of foreclosure.





They've always been someone who shows up for others and works hard, but this year has thrown them a curveball. Right now, they need help covering their mortgage payment so they don't lose their home while they focus on getting their health back.





I'm raising money to help them stay in their home during this rough patch. Your support would mean so much to them and to me. Thank you for standing with my friend.