Help My Friend Through Job Loss

A friend I care about was let go from her job at a ministry, and it's put her in a really difficult position financially. She's been struggling to find work and is on the verge of losing her car and phone, the things she needs to keep looking for a job and stay connected. Right now, she can't afford groceries or cover basic expenses to make it through the next month.





I want to help, but I'm not able to do this alone. That's why I'm reaching out to ask if you'd be willing to stand with her during this time. Any support would mean so much to her and would help her get through this rough patch.





Thank you for considering.