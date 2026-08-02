Help My Friend Through Financial Crisis

My best friend is a Spiritual Psychologist navigating a perfect storm right now. A long dry spell with clients has left her in a dire financial position, and on top of that, she's been dealing with serious health issues.





Her car was repossessed, and her bank accounts are nearing the negative. She's struggling to cover rent for her apartment, food, basic health needs, prescription costs, and a rental car, or ideally, a down payment on a replacement vehicle. There's no relief in sight without help.





She's willing to offer Spiritual Psychology sessions to anyone who donates $1,000 or more, as a way to give back to those who help her through this time.





I'm asking for your support to help her get immediate relief and stability during this incredibly difficult time. Your donation would mean so much to her, and to me. Thank you for considering.