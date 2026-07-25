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Give Hope to Baby Noah

GoalMAD 500,000 MAD
RaisedMAD 0 MAD

Fundraiser created byEllen Jey

Fundraiser funds will be received by Abdelkrim Arafouch

Give Hope to Baby Noah

Here is Noah's story:

On August 14, Emily underwent an emergency C-section. Their precious baby boy, Noah , was born at 33 weeks and was later diagnosed with a rare medical complication that required immediate intensive care. He is currently receiving specialized treatment at St. Michael's Children's Hospital, where he continues to fight with incredible strength every single day.


Shortly after birth, Noah was diagnosed with a massive fetomaternal hemorrhage, a devastating condition that caused him to lose more than 80% of his blood volume before birth. He is now receiving specialized, life-saving care at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, where he continues to fight for every breath, every heartbeat, and every tomorrow.

Despite the uncertainty, Noah is showing incredible strength. Every moment is precious, and every prayer matters.

While Noah continues to fight, arafouch and Emily are facing the unimaginable.

And she is recovering from major emergency surgery while trying to remain close to her newborn son. Arafouch is doing everything he can to support his wife, advocate for Noah , communicate with doctors, and endure the long, emotionally exhausting days and nights in the hospital.

During a time when their family needs stability more than ever, they are also facing significant financial uncertainty.

Because arafouch 's income is primarily commission-based, every day spent away from work means a substantial loss of income. Yet there is no place he would rather be than beside his wife and son during this critical battle.

Our hope is to help remove as much of that burden as possible, allowing them to focus on what matters most—being together as a family.

How your generosity will help

The funds raised will help cover the practical and unexpected expenses that come with a prolonged NICU stay, including:

Lost income

Medical expenses

Transportation to and from Vanderbilt Children's Hospital

Lodging in Nashville when needed

Meals during long hospital days

Unexpected emergency expenses throughout Noah's recovery

Every contribution, no matter the amount, helps relieve financial pressure and allows arafouch and Emily to remain where they are needed most—with Noah.

Faith in the midst of uncertainty

Arafouch and Emily love Jesus with all their hearts.

Even in the middle of heartbreak, unanswered questions, and overwhelming uncertainty, they continue to proclaim that God is good, God is able, and He is always worthy of our trust.

Their faith has become an anchor during this storm, and they continue to place Noah's life completely in God's hands while believing in His perfect plan.

How you can help

If you feel led, would you prayerfully consider making a donation?

No gift is too small. Whether you can give $5, $25, $100, or simply share this page, every act of kindness becomes part of Noah's journey.

If you are unable to give financially, your prayers are equally meaningful and deeply appreciated.

Please pray for:

Complete healing and restoration for Noah.

Wisdom and guidance for every doctor, nurse, and specialist caring for him.

Strength, peace, and endurance for Us .

Comfort for their family throughout this difficult season.

That Christ would be glorified through every chapter of Noah's story.

Thank you

Thank you for standing beside during this incredibly difficult time.

Your generosity, your compassion, and your prayers remind them that they are not walking this journey alone.

May the Lord be glorified through Noah's life, through every answered prayer, and through the powerful testimony of His faithfulness.

"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." — Psalm 34:18

Thank you for helping us be the hands and feet of Jesus to the family. Every prayer, every share, and every gift makes a lasting difference.

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