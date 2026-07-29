Help My Friend Rebuild After Car Accident

My friend is trying to get his life back together and is struggling right now. He recently wrecked his new car, and because he had to wait until he got paid to cover insurance, he didn't have coverage when the accident happened. Now he's dealing with the cost owed on the wrecked car and has no ride to work. This guy has came a long way from where he used to be. He battled addiction and over came it. We all know how life has curveballs. I think it would help him to see the Lord at work with this surprise he has no idea im doing this to try to help. So please if u can donate and help this man out. Help me not to let this set back throw him in relapse or something. Thank u very much for your donation.





Without a vehicle, getting to work has become nearly impossible, and he's still responsible for paying off the damaged car. The funds raised will help him cover what he owes on the wrecked car or help him get another car to drive to work.





Thank you for standing with him.