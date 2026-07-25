Help my friend out

Hey everyone, I'm reaching out for my friend because he's in a really bad spot right now and would never ask for himself. His car just broke down and he's been working two jobs trying to keep up, but he still can't afford to get it fixed. He's a dwarf, so everything is already harder for him — he has to work double just to stay even.

On top of that, he just found out his dad has early stages of dementia and had to quit his job. His mom is working but now she's also taking care of his dad full-time. My friend is in Nashville and really needs to get down to Florida to help his parents. He's not asking for a new car or anything fancy — just a reliable used one that runs good and is safe to drive.

He's a good guy who's always been the one helping others, never asking for anything. I'm being 100% honest here — this isn't a scam. I'm happy to verify everything, share details, talk on the phone, whatever it takes to show this is real. If anyone has an older car they're willing to sell cheap, donate, or even let him work off somehow, please reach out. Even just sharing this would mean a lot.

Thank you for reading. Anything helps right now.