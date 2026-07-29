Help my friend

My friend is in need of relief from dire times. He has been through so much in the past year because of economic hardship impacting his region. I want to help him make it through with a surprise benefit. Anything helps. Adding a photo for boosting the algorithm ,but I’m blurring his identity (left) and his friends identity (right) for protection against potential backlash from their government. I understand that there are some things on here more important than a stranger.





He is my brother in Christ ,and I wouldn’t feel right if I didn’t do everything possible to help him. If you can’t spare anything for the cause I ask that you spare 20 seconds to send him and his family your prayers. All love, thank you.