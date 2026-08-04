Help My Friend Get Life-Saving Surgeries

My friend needs three surgeries and a kidney transplant. His insurance lapsed, and now he's facing costs he can't afford out of pocket. The doctor has provided a detailed breakdown: the initial cost to begin treatment is $81,579. And total cost is $2,768,349.00





I don't have a large social media presence, just a few people I can reach directly. That's why I'm here asking for help.





I normally wouldn't do this for people, because I have been scammed and hurt, but I trust this man and I've seen the agony he's going through. Just imagine yourself in this man's shoes if just feel that pain and ask yourself if I you don't want to imagine his agony than donate for him allow him to live. He deserves a chance at his life back. Most people do have enough to donate but they don't because they are afraid that this wouldn't be true. But I am telling you right now this is legit, I can show you proof of what the cost and the funds you're able to help with will give you will be rewarded I promise., your donation makes his treatment possible. Thank you for standing with my friend.