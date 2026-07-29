Help My Friend Escape Homelessness in Syracuse

Dear People,

I’m someone helping my close friend who is currently facing homelessness out of state and trying to safely relocate back to Syracuse, New York for a fresh start. I’m opening my home to provide them with stable housing, support, and a safe place to rebuild their life. I created this fundraiser to help cover the moving and transition costs so they can leave homelessness behind and begin again with dignity and stability.

I believe everyone deserves a second chance and a safe place to call home. Thank you for taking the time to read, support, or share this fundraiser.