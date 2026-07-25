Help my friend escape an abusive living situation.

A good friend has been renting a room for a number of years.

The our current divisive and polarized politics around war, immigration and race has affected her relationship with her landlord. This has resulted in a level of tension which has become toxic for both of them. There are apartments available to rent, but this requires a deposit of $1,000.





My request is to ask for matching donations up to $500, to be matched with my $500 donation. This will enable my friend to escape this toxic situation asap.

Thank you in advance for your generosity and compassion!