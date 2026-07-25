Help my fiance,11 yr old chihuahua N me keep home

Plz help my 11 yr old chihuahua, my fiance and me keep our one and only home.I was injured at my job and had to resign because of the injury. I was on workers comp until the money ran out for a few months. I lost my insurance when I did. I enrolled as medical student for a certificate to get another career that I can do. I was getting unemployment and was supposed to get an extension because of my enrollment but the agent at EDD told me to wait until right before my benefits exhaust to reach back out. Unbeknownst to me I had a timeline of 16 weeks to enroll to get the extension to get me thru until I finish my schooling. So I was denied just on that but it was an error so now I’m help up waiting for my appeal to go thru. But rent is due on the 3rd at the latest. I have an 11 yr old chihuahua named princess who is my entire world and a fiance who is amazing. I am from the other side of the country and she lost her parents due to her father unaliving her mother. So we both are pretty much on our own. If we lose our place we have no one to help and nowhere to go. I’ve been here for 7 and a half years and had no help. I don’t like asking for help but right now I’m desperate. My princess can’t lose her home especially at her age and my fiance deserves to have a home and place to stay safe. I have worked side gigs and doing all I can to come up with the money for rent and I’m praying to God and asking anyone if they can help us in any way possible and I will show exactly where every single penny goes. To any one who decides to help

us keep our home God bless u and I’m extremely grateful. Thank you 🙏