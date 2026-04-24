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17 Years Battling Rare Skin Cancer – Help My Dad G

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byShehan dasanayaka

17 Years Battling Rare Skin Cancer – Help My Dad G

17 Years Battling Rare Skin Cancer

Help My Dad Get Proper Treatment at Apeksha Hospital – Stop Monthly Steroid Injections

My name is D.M. Shehan Sankalpa Dassanayaka. I am fighting for my father’s life.

For 17 years, my dad, Mr. D.M. Anura Shantha (46 years old) from Gampola, Sri Lanka, has been suffering from Mycosis Fungoides — a rare Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (skin cancer).

October 2025 – Confirmed Diagnosis

Biopsy at Base Hospital Gampola confirmed Mycosis Fungoides. Initial tests showed it was still limited to the skin. We tried topical creams.

February 2026 – Crisis Started

The creams stopped working completely. Severe itching became unbearable. Since 26 February 2026, I have rushed him to Kandy National Hospital Emergency Unit every month for Depo-Medrol 40mg steroid injections.

We have already completed 6 emergency injections. Each gives only temporary relief. Long-term steroids are harming his body.

Doctors’ Advice: Systemic Treatment at Apeksha Hospital

Our doctors recommend systemic treatment (PUVA light therapy, oral retinoids like Acitretin, etc.) which is best available at the Lymphoma Clinic at Apeksha Hospital, Maharagama.

Why We Urgently Need $8,000 (≈ LKR 2,700,000)

Updated 2026 Staging Tests — $500

Fresh LDH, Full Blood Count, Ultrasound, Chest X-Ray and specialist reviews.

Travel & Accommodation for 6–8 Months — $3,000

Frequent trips (2–3 times per week) from Gampola to Maharagama for therapy.

Systemic Medicines for 1 Year — $3,000

Oral Retinoids and other required medications (to cover gaps in government supply).

Emergency & Support Fund — $1,500

For additional tests, transport during flare-ups, nutrition, and unexpected costs.

All Proof Attached:

Biopsy Report confirming Mycosis Fungoides

Multiple ETU admission slips for steroid injections (Feb–June 2026)

2025 blood reports, LDH, ESR, Liver/Kidney, USS Abdomen

Doctor prescriptions and clinic notes from Dr. Sandeepa Ekanayake and others

We have fought for 17 years with very limited resources. Now we are at the stage where proper treatment at Apeksha can bring real relief and better disease control.

Every dollar helps stop the monthly emergency injections and gives my father a chance at a better quality of life.

Direct NSB Bank Donations:

Account Name: MR DM SHEHAN SANKALPA DASSANAYAKA

Account Number: 300119697925

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Shehan

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