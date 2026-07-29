Help My Father Fight Kidney Disease

My name is Dave Llanza Ablay. I am a J1 teacher serving the community in East Bethel, and today I am stepping out of my classroom and onto this platform to plead for the life of the man who taught me everything I know: my father.





Life has a way of testing our strength in ways we never imagine. In 2020, my world was shattered when I lost my mother. The pain of that loss is a shadow that never truly leaves, but my father was the light that helped me navigate through that darkness. He is the kindest, most selfless soul I have ever known—a man who spent his life giving everything to his family, often without a word of complaint or a thought for himself.





Now, that light is fading.





My father has been diagnosed with Chronic Renal Parenchymal Disease. His kidneys are failing, and his body is tired. To keep him with me, he must undergo regular, life-sustaining dialysis.

As a teacher, my heart is full, but my pockets are not. Despite working as hard as I can, the overwhelming cost of medical treatments, dialysis sessions, and specialized care is simply more than I can carry alone. I am facing the terrifying reality that my love for him isn’t enough to pay the hospital bills.





I lost my mom four years ago. I cannot—I will not—lose him too.





I am reaching out to you, whether you are a friend, a neighbor, or a kind stranger, to ask for a miracle. Any contribution, no matter how small, goes directly toward his treatment and gives us more time together. If you cannot donate, I ask for your prayers and for you to share our story.





I believe in a world where kindness is rewarded. I truly pray that every cent you give and every bit of compassion you show is returned to you and your loved ones multiplied a hundredfold.





Thank you for helping me fight for my dad. Thank you for helping me keep my family whole.





With immense gratitude,

Dave Llanza Ablay



