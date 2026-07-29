Help my father and save his life please

Emergency: Help Save My Father’s Life (Heart Blockage – Urgent Treatment Needed)

My name is Bilal, and I am writing this with a heavy heart from Oman. It is currently 2 AM, and I cannot sleep knowing my father’s life is at risk.

My father, Nasir Abbas, has been diagnosed with a severe heart blockage. Doctors have told us that he needs urgent treatment to survive. Without immediate medical care, his condition can become life-threatening at any moment.

We are doing everything we can, but unfortunately, our financial situation does not allow us to afford the treatment. We urgently need $8000 to cover hospital expenses, procedures, and medicines.

As a son, it is incredibly painful to feel helpless while my father is suffering. I am reaching out to kind people around the world for support. Every small contribution can bring us one step closer to saving his life.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign with others. Your support and kindness mean everything to us during this difficult time.

I am ready to provide all medical reports and proof if needed.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. 🙏