HELP MY FATHER ACESS KIDNEY TREATMENT ACCESS

*Story:*

My name is Alex. My Father Innocent has been diagnosed with kidney failure by doctors at Mulago Hospital Kampala. Doctors say he needs a transplant to survive, and evaluation for kidney transplant.





We cannot afford dialysis costs or transplant evaluation. As his child, I’m being tested as a potential donor, but we need medical tests + travel to a transplant hospital( India) + medicines.





*What we need:*

Funds for medical tests, doctor consultations, and treatment plan





*How funds used:*

Direct payment to hospital/bank per doctor estimate. We will post all receipts and medical updates.



